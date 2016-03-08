Report: Barcelona reach agreement with Lautaro's agent - super offer to Inter needed

In recent weeks, or perhaps months, Lautaro Martinez has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona in the summer. Of course, as there are no games to focus on for media, the coverage has certainly been a lot more transfer-related as of late and the Argentine striker can't escape the rumours.

According to today's edition of Tuttosport ( via TuttoMercatoWeb.com ), the Catalan side are refusing to give up in their pursuit of the striker, who has been one of Inter's most important players thus far this season. In fact, contacts with the player's agent are continuous.

The parties, as per the report, have reached an agreement in principle on the contract and now Barcelona will have to convince Inter. This is easier said than done, as the Nerazzurri have no intentions of giving up their big star unless a hefty offer is presented.

On this front, the €111m release clause will be decisive as a reference point, since Inter aren't willing to settle for any less.