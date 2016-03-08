Report: Barcelona ready to sell defender but with buyback clause
05 December at 12:00Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona are ready to sell young defender Jean-Clair Todibo in the mid-season transfer window, as per Marca cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 19-year-old is highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting interest from number of clubs in Germany, England and France.
As per the latest report, the Catalan-based club’s hierarchy have decided to sell the France U20 international for him to get much-needed first-team football but will only do so after adding a buyback clause.
