Report: Barcelona revive interest in Chelsea’s winger
14 November at 09:35Spansih La Liga giants FC Barcelona have revived interest in English Premier League outfit Chelsea’s veteran winger Willian, as per Mundo Deportivo cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Brazil international is in the final year of his contract with the London-based club and manager Frank Lampard has expressed his desire publically to keep the versatile winger at Stamford Bridge beyond the summer of 2020.
As per the latest report, Barcelona—who have been linked with the 31-year-old in the past as well—are once again ready to try and bring the former Shakhtar Donetsk winger to the Camp Nou in the near future.
