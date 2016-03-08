Report: Barcelona rival Arsenal and Chelsea with shock bid for Napoli star, Spurs also concerned
07 June at 20:00Barcelona have reportedly joined the race to sign Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly. The Senegal International is one of Serie A’s most talented defenders and several top clubs in Europe are being linked with signing him.
According to Sport, Barcelona have made a shocking bid to sign the 26-year-old. The La Liga giants, in fact, have reportedly put € 40 million on the table plus the likes of Paco Alcacer, Andre Gomes and Denis Suarez.
The last two players mentioned, Gomes and Suarez, are among Napoli’s summer transfer targets but that doesn’t mean that it will be easy to reach an agreement with Napoli.
Andre Gomes is also being linked with a move to Tottenham who are reportedly in pole position to sign the Portuguese star
Koulibaly talked about his future at Napoli in a recent interview: “I don’t know how much I am worth, 120, 150, 60, I don’t know but these things always make me smile. It means that hard work leads to results, Napoli take care of me and it’s better to be loved rather than hated. I am ok, my family is happy and my parents are happy to see me there. Let’s see what happens in the future.”
