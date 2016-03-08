Report: Barcelona shortlist four candidates to replace Suarez
14 October at 11:40Spanish La Liga outfit FC Barcelona have shortlisted four candidates to replace veteran striker Luis Suarez, as per Mundo Deportivo cited by Daily Mail.
The 32-year-old is in the twilight of his career at the highest level and has looked second-best during important battles on the pitch.
Therefore, as per the latest report, the Catalan-based club have shortlisted Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s Kylian Mbappe and Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez as the candidates to replace the Uruguay international in the near future.
