Report: Barcelona still interested in Stefano Sensi
02 November at 15:35Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona are still interested in signing midfielder Stefano Sensi, as per Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 24-year-old is currently on a season-long loan with the Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan from league rivals Sassuolo.
The Milan-based club have an option to make the 24-year-old’s move permanent by paying fee of €25 million by the end of the season.
But as per the latest report, Barcelona is still interested in signing Sensi and believe they can convince the Italy international to join the Catalan-based club in the near future.
