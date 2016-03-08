Report: Barcelona to complete signing of €35 million Manchester Untied target
30 June at 17:40According to the latest reports from Spain, coming from reputable sources Mundo Deportivo and Sport, Barcelona will be completing a move for Manchester United target Clement Lenglet in the next week.
The reports suggest that on Monday, Lenglet and his agent will sit down with his current club, Sevilla and announce his decision to leave the club. It is thought that Lenglet will cost Barcelona in the region of €35 million; and United will be disappointed to have missed out on a top transfer target.
Instead, Manchester United are likely to turn their attention to elsewhere – Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar for example – who is considered to be at the top of Jose Mourinho’s shopping list.
Lenglet will be a good signing for Barca and, at just 23, the young Frenchman could be the future of Barcelona’s defence.
