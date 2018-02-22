Report: Barcelona will not lower asking price for Rafinha

Reports from Tuttosport say that Barcelona will not give any discounts to Inter for signing Rafinha.



The 25-year-old Rafinha joined Inter last January on an initial loan deal but the deal had an option for the nerazzurri signing him on a permanent basis for a fee in the region of 35 million euros. And now that Rafinha has impressed at Inter, the San Siro based side are asking Barcelona to reduce their valuation for the midfielder.



Tuttosport though, report that Barcelona are not willing to give any discounts for Rafinha and want the 35 million euros fee that was initially agreed for the player when the loan deal was signed in January.





Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)