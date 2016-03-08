Report: Barella rejected four clubs in one year to stay at Inter
20 September at 14:15Italian Serie A outfit Inter Milan’s on-loan highly-rated midfielder Nicolò Barella has rejected four clubs in the past one year, as per Tuttosport.
The report stated that the 22-year-old has attracted interest from English Premier League outfit Chelsea and Napoli in the January transfer window which he turned down.
During the recently concluded summer transfer window, Barella attracted interest from AC Milan and AS Roma which he turned down as well.
