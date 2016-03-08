Report: Bayern and PSG on Pjanic; Juve set price tag
28 August at 10:00He is unsellable in Maurizio Sarri's mind, but not in Juve's. Not because Pjanic is an easy player to replace, but rather because the budget needs some help. In fact, no one is unsellable, except for Ronaldo.
Therefore, the Bosnian midfielder, who is essential to the project of the manager, could leave this summer if a great offer arrives. As a result of this, a few big clubs have added Pjanic to their list of targets.
According to Tuttosport, PSG are evaluating the midfielder. Leonardo has expressed his appreciation for the Bosnian and the contacts between PSG and Juventus are continuous (there was also talk of Emre Can and, above all, Paulo Dybala).
In addition to the French side, Bayern Munich have also shown interest in the former Lyon man, who was brought to Italy by Roma in 2011. However, the contacts here are less intense, though there is interest, as added by the newspaper.
The Bianconeri have slapped an €80m price tag on the midfielder. At this figure, although there are only a few days left of the transfer window, Pjanic could leave Juventus.
