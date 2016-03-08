Report: Bayern eye January move for Man City’s Sane
14 November at 11:45German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are eyeing a January move for English Premier League outfit Manchester City’s star winger Leroy Sane, as per The Athletic cited by Calciomercato.com.
The German club was linked with a move for Sane in the summer transfer window as well but the versatile winger suffered a serious injury which ruled him out for the first-half of the season.
As per the latest report, Bayern are still interested in signing the German international and can make a move for him in the January transfer window.
The report further stated that there have been no official discussion between Bayern and City but it is believed that the current English champions are open to letting the 23-year-old leave the club and have already identified Real Sociedad’s Mikel Oyarzabal as his potential replacement.
Sane has been at City since the summer of 2016 when he moved from German club Schalke 04 for a reported fee of €50 million.
