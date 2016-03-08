Report: Bayern identify two candidates for managerial role
12 November at 14:50German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have identified two candidates for the managerial role at the club, as per Daily Star cited by Calciomercato.com.
The German giants are without a permanent manager after sacking Niko Kovac following series of poor results.
As per the latest report, Bayern’s hierarchy have identified former Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso and Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino as the top candidates to be on the bench at the Allianz Arena.
