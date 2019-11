Report: Bayern interested in PSV manager Van Bommel

German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are interested in hiring Mark van Bommel as their permanent manager, as per L'Equipe cited by Calciomercato.com The Munich-based club are currently without a permanent manager after sacking Niko Kovac last week following series of poor results.As per the latest report, Bayern are now evaluating the possibility of bringing the former AC Milan midfielder—who currently has a contract with PSV till the summer of 2021—as their permanent manager in the summer of 2020.