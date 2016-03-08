Report: Bayern likely to sign Coutinho permanently
02 October at 12:42German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are likely to sign attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho permanently from Spanish La Liga outfit Barcelona, as per Sport.
The Brazil international, who was also linked with Italian Serie A giants Juventus in the summer, is currently on loan with the German giants from the Catalonia-based club with an option to make the deal permanent for €120 million.
As per the latest development, Bayern’s hierarchy are pleased with Coutinho’s impact and are now seriously considering to make the deal permanent.
