Report: Bayern's Lewandowski eager to finish career in Spain
26 December at 18:45German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich’s veteran striker Robert Lewandowski is eager to finish his career in Spain, as per Don Balon cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Poland international is one of the most prolific strikers of the last decade and has been in sensational form for his current club in the ongoing campaign where he has managed to score 30 goals in just 25 matches in all competitions.
As per the latest report, Lewandowski is eager for a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid and wants to finish his career while playing for the Los Blancos.
