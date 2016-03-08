Report: Bayern set price tag for star defender amid PSG, Juventus interest
29 July at 16:00Jerome Boateng has been a standout for Bayern Munich since joining in 2011, but he can say goodbye to the German giants in this market window. However, the conditions set by the German champions continue to complicate the transfer.
According to Inside Futbal, even Paris Saint-Germain has decided to check out of the race to signthe German central defender: the reason is the lofty price tag set for securing Boateng’s services, which is about 60 million, a figure considered excessive by the Parisians. Boateng was also approached by Juventus, but the Bianconeri are not willing to take the blow at these figures.
The 29-year-old began his career at Hertha Berlin before completing a three-year stint at Hamburger from 2007-2010. He then made the jump to the Premier League with Manchester City but failed to secure playing time. Following one year there he joined Bayern Munich and has been a key part of their squad ever since.
Click here for more of the latest transfer news and updates
Go to comments