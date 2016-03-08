Report: Bayern still keen to sign Man City’s Sane
29 October at 12:10German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are still interested in signing English Premier League outfit Manchester City’s star winger Leroy Sane, as per Sky Germany.
The 23-year-old was linked with a move to German giants in the summer as well but the move collapsed after he suffered a serious injury which ruled him out from the first part of the season.
As per the latest report, Bayern have not given up hopes of bringing Sane back to Germany and will make a move for him in the coming months.
