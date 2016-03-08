Report: Bayern to make move for Sane in January
02 October at 13:20German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich will make another attempt to sign English Premier League outfit Manchester City’s winger Leroy Sane in the January transfer window, as per the Bild.
The Munich-based club were linked with the German international all summer but a serious injury to the player during the pre-season friendly changed everything.
As per the latest development, Bayern are still keen on Sane and they will make another approach to sign the winger in the January transfer window.
