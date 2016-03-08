Report: Bayern, veteran defender likely to leave
31 December at 18:45German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are looking set to loose veteran defender Jerome Boateng in the near future, as per Sky Sport Deutschland cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 31-year-old currently has 18 months left on his contract and is unhappy with the role he has with the current German champions.
As per the latest report, Boateng is now looking for a new adventure and is open regarding the idea for a move away from Bayern in the near future.
