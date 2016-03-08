Report: Beckham wants Ancelotti or Gattuso in Miami

For more news, visit our homepage. According to the Spanish outlet AS, the dream is Carlo Ancelotti, who could leave Napoli at the end of the season. Gennaro Gattuso, the former Milan manager, is also on Beckham's list. Then again, it remains to be seen if any of them are interested in an MLS adventure.

David Beckham wants a great manager to take charge of Inter Miami, who will make their debut in MLS next season. The English legend has several names on his mind, including a few managers from Italy. However, it might be hard to lure one it.