Report: Belotti’s Torino future uncertain amid AC Milan interest
14 May at 13:00AC Milan technical director Massimiliano Mirabelli has made no secret of the fact that one of his main priorities during this summer’s transfer window will be to sign a new striker, one who can guarantee at least 20 goals per season.
Indeed, despite failing to land a player of such quality last year, Torino hitman Andrea Belotti remains one of the club’s top targets as they plot a return to the UEFA Champions League group stage.
Granata president Urbano Cairo remains determined to keep the 24-year-old, though he has failed to replicate the outstanding form which brought him to the attention of Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United.
The club will meet with Belotti’s representatives at the end of the campaign to discuss the possibility of him staying in Turin. Here is what the player had to say during an interview with Sky Sport after yesterday’s victory at home to SPAL:
“I’m happy at Toro and I have a contract with the club. We should have qualified for Europe this year, but it all depends on Cairo and what he wants to do.”
Of course, much will depend on whether the Rossoneri are punished by UEFA as a consequence of their failure to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.
