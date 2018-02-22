Report: Benevento coach emerges as shock candidate to replace Sarri at Napoli
10 May at 13:55According to the latest reports from Il Mattino, Benevento coach Roberto De Zerbi has emerged as a candidate to replace Maurizio Sarri at Napoli, should the current boss decide against extending his spell in charge at the Stadio San Paolo.
The 38-year-old’s approach to football has been praised by many high-profile figures in Italy, despite the fact that Benevento themselves have earned a mere 18 points since being promoted to the top flight after a successful Serie B campaign.
However, with the likes of Carlo Ancelotti, Antonio Conte, Unai Emery and Paulo Fonseca continuing to be linked with a move to the Partenopei, it remains to be seen whether Aurelio De Laurentiis will opt for a more tried and tested tactician. Only time will tell.
https://t.co/MPWDJm0ouY - Sarri-Giampaolo, c'è ancora aria di staffetta: De Laurentiis ascolterà il suo allenatore, spunta il clamoroso nome di De Zerbi— CalcioNapoli24.it (@CalcioNapoli24) May 10, 2018
(Il Mattino)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
