Report: Benfica back in for Perin; how much Juve will receive

Mattia Perin-Benfica is once again on the cards. The deal never took off in the summer due to the poor physical condition of the former Genoa goalkeeper, who remained at Juventus to recover from his struggles. In January, he could finally be on the move.According to the Portuguese newspaper A Bola, Benfica are ready to initiate contacts with the Bianconeri once again to verify the full recovery of Perin. The basis of the negotiations, furthermore, should be the same as a few months ago: €15m plus the young defender Joao Ferreira.