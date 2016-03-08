Report: Bennacer 'already amazes' at Milanello

22 August at 11:00
Ismael Bennacer started training with AC Milan only recently but it seems that he is already impressing at Milanello, as revealed by Gazzetta dello Sport in today's edition.

The Algerian midfielder has had a good impact with the new environment. He is showing personality and great desire to work in addition to his known technical qualities already emerged both with Empoli and in the African Cup of Nations. The athletic tests carried out at the sports centre showed that his physical condition is already discreet, considering that he resumed training only on August 14.

Bennacer is absolutely ready to play. He probably doesn't have 90 minutes in his legs but he's anything but a player out of shape. However, Marco Giampaolo has already made it clear that for Udinese-Milan he will rely on the players with whom he has had more time to work and those who are physically and tactically ahead.

For this reason, it is expected that in Udine Lucas Biglia will start in the centre of the midfield. The Argentine took part in the entire pre-season preparation and knows the coach's ideas better. Obviously, Bennacer is working to take the place as the metronome of the midfield and he is sure he will succeed. AS his physical condition improved and he learns Giampaolo's tactics better and better, the starting position will be his.

