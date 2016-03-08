Report: Benzema agents did meet with Milan
21 July at 18:25Sky Sport had reported that Karim Benzema's agents met with Milan last week as the French striker reportedly gave his approval of the new Milan project. Today,
Benzema himself claimed that this report wasn't true, calling the media "liars". Who is saying the truth? Well a new report surfaced confirming that Benzema's agents did in fact meet AC Milan last week.
Intermediary Ludovic Fattizzo had this to say on the matter as he spoke to Sky Sport about the Benzema-Milan meeting:
" Benzema-Milan? Yes it's true. I met with Milan and Benzema's representatives but I can't say anything else on the matter at the moment...".
It now remains to be seen what will happen as Milan have a new management in place. Fassone was let go of his position as Mirabelli's position is in heavy doubt at the moment. On the other hand, Leonardo should soon be joining Milan. Follow us on Calciomercato.com for the latest...
