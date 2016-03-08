Report: Berlusconi and Galliani to buy Monza?

Silvio Berlusconi and Adriano Galliani could make an interesting return in the world of football according to Sky Sport's Peppe Di Stefano. It seems like both rossoneri legends could potentially acquire Italian club Monza. Monza is currently in the Serie C and let's not forget that this is where Adriano Galliani was born. You can view the original tweet on the matter as well as some Berlusconi\Galliani pics bellow in our gallery zone right here right now on Calciomercato.com.