Report: Bernard prefers Milan over Chelsea

Leonardo has been working hard since returning to Milan as he had a meeting with Bernard's agent at Casa Milan earlier today. The meeting is now over as Leonardo left Casa Milan as he has other meetings scheduled (with Gonzalo Higuain's agent as well as maybe with Juventus). Milan are not the only club who have shown interest in Bernard as Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea are also said to be interested in the offensive talent.



BERNARD PREFERS MILAN OVER CHELSEA? - According to Gazzetta dello Sport, it seems like Milan and Bernard's agent had a positive meeting as it is said that the Brazilian prefers to join Milan over Chelsea. With Leonardo now at Milan, this is a big plus as he has a good understanding with Bernard's entourage as well as with the player. They will still have to discuss the salary figures but things seem to be going in the right direction on the Milan-Bernard front. More to come soon as Chelsea look on...



