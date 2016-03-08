Report: Besiktas look to terminate loan of Liverpool man
30 October at 12:15According to what has been reported by English tabloid paper The Sun, Besiktas are considering cutting short the loan of Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius; slated for his performance in the Champions League final that led to Liverpool’s defeat at the hands of Real Madrid.
Karius’ loan at Besiktas was originally signed for two-years, yet the Turkish giants are perhaps looking to terminate the loan early; one-year-and-a-half before it is supposed to. However, it does not stop there. Besiktas are asking for money back from the deal and, also, for negotiations to begin between Liverpool and the Turkish club about Belgian forward Divock Origi.
It has been a bad twelve months for Karius. Going from Liverpool’s starter, to the Champions League embarrassment, to being shipped off to Turkey and replaced by Alisson and now unwanted by Besiktas – the German cannot catch a break.
