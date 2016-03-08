Bianconeri fans to "boycott" San Siro because of price increase ahead of Milan-Juve?
16 October at 20:30Milan and Juventus are two of the biggest clubs in the history of Italian football. Whenever these two clubs meet, all of Italy have their eyes wide open. The rossoneri and bianconeri will play against one another on November 11th in the Italian Serie A. Milan recently revealed the price for this game's tickets as the away fans will have to pay 75 euros per ticket (which is an increase). Juve fans don't seem happy about this and according to Tuttosport (via IlBianconero), it seems like they might "boycott" this game in protest for the price increase. Click on our gallery section to view some Twitter reactions on the matter right here on Calciomercato.com.
