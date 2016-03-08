Report: Blanc leads race for Chelsea manager post
04 June at 10:30Reports from Corriere dello Sport say that Laurent Blanc leads the race to become the next Chelsea manager.
It is believed that while Chelsea were seriously after former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri some days ago, Napoli's unwillingness to reduce their 8 million euros asking price put the Blues off. Roman Abramovich is also put off by Sarri's behavorial problems and wants someone better.
Corriere dello Sport say that Blanc has replaced Sarri as the leader of the race to become the next boss, with Sarri all but set to not become the boss at Stamford Bridge.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
