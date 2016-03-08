Report: Boateng close in on Serie A return
03 July at 09:45Kevin Prince Boateng is close to making return to Serie A, Sky Sport reports.
The former AC Milan midfielder is tipped to join Sassuolo on a permanent deal given that the neroverdi have reportedly reached an agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt.
Both the player and new Sassuolo boss Roberto De Zerbi had been pushing to make the deal happen and now Boateng seems to be only a few signings away from making Serie A return.
