Report: Boban at work to bring Rakitic to AC Milan

The director is working with the 'lights off' on the deal, per the report, ready to use his good relationship with the player. However, the biggest obstacle will be the price tag, as the Catalan side most likely will ask for more than €20m.

According to the latest reports from SportMediaset, AC Milan's CFO Zvone Boban is working on a big signing for the January transfer window. In fact, he has set his sights on Ivan Rakitic, who wants to leave Barcelona to get more playing time.