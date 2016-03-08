Report: Boban takes AC Milan to court to dispute the sacking

In addition to the squad, a lot will change on the corporate front for AC Milan, waiting to understand if Paolo Maldini will remain at the club beyond this season. In early March, his former colleague Zvone Boban was sacked for criticising the owners in a revealing interview.

According to reports from today's edition of Tuttosport ( via Calciomercato.com ), the case is far from settles and the farewell will not be without consequences. In fact, there will be a legal dispute between the parties, as Boban has decided to challenge the Rossoneri in court.

The Croatian director isn't willing to accept 'just cause' as the reason behind his sacking, as although he did criticize Gazidis in the interview, he believes the CEO's behaviour against him was even more incorrect when the contacts with Ralf Rangnick started.

Although he won't re-join the club under any circumstances, Boban could get a settlement or potentially get paid until his previous contract is over, should the court rule in his favour.