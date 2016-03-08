Boca Juniors are long time admirers of Gustavo Gomez and according to abc.com the Argentinean club will soon make an offer to sign the out-of favour AC Milan defender.​Boca, in fact, are reportedly willing to offer € 6.5 million to sign the Paraguay International on a permanent deal. The Argentineans came close to signing Gustavo Gomez last summer but his move to South America collapsed as the two clubs failed to reach an agreement.This time Boca seem to be intentioned to finally seal the transfer of the experienced defender who has been struggling with game time at the San Siro.