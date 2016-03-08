Report: Bologna edge closer to Chievo’s Vignato
08 January at 09:55Italian Serie A outfit Bologna are edging closer to the signing of Serie B outfit Chievo’s highly-rated midfielder Emanuel Vignato, as per Sky Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 19-year-old is highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting interest from number of clubs, both from within Italy and abroad.
As per the latest report, Bologna are edging closer to completing the signing of Vignato and the Italy U20 international is set to join the club in the near future.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments