Report: Bonifazi set for contract extension with Torino

16 September at 17:56
Kevin Bonifazi is set for a contract extension with the Italian Serie A club Torino, according to Sky Sports.

The 23-year-old has been hugely benefitted with the situation surrounding veteran defender Nicolas Nkoulou failed transfer move.

It was his absence which paved the way for Bonifazi to return in the playing eleven and he has impressed everyone at the club with number of more than decent performances.

Therefore, as per the latest development, the Il Toro are eager to extend the contract of the former SPAL player.

