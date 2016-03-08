Report: Bonucci asks Allegri to bench him against Milan

11 November at 13:00
Yesterday, news regarding Bonucci started to spread, as it was suggested that the Italian defender wouldn't play from start against AC Milan this evening. 
 
Today, we got further confirmation on the matter as almost every outlet has confirmed that he will start on the bench. However, as told by La Stampa, the decision may not have been Allegri's idea. Instead, the Turin-based newspaper claims that Bonucci himself asked Allegri to bench him, in order to avoid all the tension after everything that has happened. 
 
For those who don't know, Bonucci moved to Milan last summer, which caused great anger among the Juventus fans. In addition to this, he celebrated when scoring against the Bianconeri at Allianz Stadium, losing the respect of almost the entire Juve fanbase. However, ahead of the season, he moved back to Juventus, which instead made the Milan fans angry. 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Milan

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.