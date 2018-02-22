Report: Bonucci can leave Milan in case of Europa League ban

AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci can look to leave the club this summer if the club don't play in the Europa League next season.



While Milan did finish sixth in the Serie A this season, the upcoming UEFA sanction that is about to be imposed on them can see them get barred from taking part in the UEFA Europa League. While that is the worst that can happen, but there is a possibility.



Gazzetta dello Sport understand that if that ban does come in, a host of Milan players can look to leave the club and that includes Leonardo Bonucci.



Alessio Romagnoli, Lucas Biglia and Giacomo Bonaventura are also looking to move if Milan are banned from playing in the Europa League, but the news of Bonucci considering the same will come as a blow to many.





Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)