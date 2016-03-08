Report: Bonucci to be called up for Sassuolo-Juventus

According to today's edition of Gazzetta dello Sport, Leonardo Bonucci could already be called up for tomorrow's match between Juventus and Sassuolo. The central defender is recovering quickly from an ankle injury suffered in the match against Lazio and has partly trained with the team.



Allegri could decide to call the player up already for tomorrow's match. In that case, Bonucci would not enter the field anyway but would support the team from the bench. The goal remains to have the player prepared for the first leg of the Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid scheduled for February 20 at the Wanda Metropolitano.