As reported, by La Gazzetta Dello Sport , the defender wanted a return to Juventus already in January. Then, he was only thinking about returning, but now it seems a move could materialize, as Milan missed out on the Champions League.

It's possible that Mikan could involve Gonzalo Higuain in the negotiations, as they're looking for a target man ahead of next season. Juventus could reportedly lower their demands for the Argentine, should Bonucci be included in the deal.

If Bonucci's move to Milan last year was a shock, then this would be an even greater surprise, given the fact that Bonucci more or less ruined his relationship with the Bianconeri fans.

In the recent hours, there have been several reports linking Leonardo Bonucci with a return to Juventus, just one year after leaving the Bianconeri in favour of AC Milan.