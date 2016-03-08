Report: Bonucci wanted Juventus return in January
24 July at 14:10In the recent hours, there have been several reports linking Leonardo Bonucci with a return to Juventus, just one year after leaving the Bianconeri in favour of AC Milan.
As reported, by La Gazzetta Dello Sport, the defender wanted a return to Juventus already in January. Then, he was only thinking about returning, but now it seems a move could materialize, as Milan missed out on the Champions League.
It's possible that Mikan could involve Gonzalo Higuain in the negotiations, as they're looking for a target man ahead of next season. Juventus could reportedly lower their demands for the Argentine, should Bonucci be included in the deal.
If Bonucci's move to Milan last year was a shock, then this would be an even greater surprise, given the fact that Bonucci more or less ruined his relationship with the Bianconeri fans.
READ MORE: The latest Italian football news
Go to comments