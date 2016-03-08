It is not a secret anymore, Leonardo Bonucci would like to return to Juventus. Milan and Juve have been in talks on the matter as the rossoneri would like to get Mattia Caldara in return of Leo Bonucci. There isn't any deal in place yet but the parties are still having talks concerning the matter. If a deal can be found then Milan will surely try to get Higuain too in a seperate deal according to Sky Sport Italia.Juve are looking to shed some salaries after having acquired Cristiano Ronaldo as Gonzalo Higuain is surely on the outs. Other than Higuain, one between Rugani and Caldara could also be sold to make room for ex-Juve star Leonardo Bonucci. The now Milan captain did not have a great first year with the rossoneri but he did do much better after Rino Gattuso's appointment. There should be more news on the matter tonight...