Report: Bordeaux ready to sell Torino target Kamano
09 November at 10:50French Ligue 1 outfit Bordeaux have decided to sell striker François Kamano in the January transfer window, as per Sud-Ouest cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 23-year-old is having a pretty mediocre season for the Les Girondins where he has only managed to score a single goal in seven league matches.
As per the latest report, Bordeaux have now decided the sell Kamano—who has attracted interest from Italian Serie A outfit Torino and has a contract with his current club till the summer of 2021—in the January transfer window.
