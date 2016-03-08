Report: Bordeaux ready to sell Torino target Kamano

09 November at 10:50
French Ligue 1 outfit Bordeaux have decided to sell striker François Kamano in the January transfer window, as per Sud-Ouest cited by Calciomercato.com.

The 23-year-old is having a pretty mediocre season for the Les Girondins where he has only managed to score a single goal in seven league matches.

As per the latest report, Bordeaux have now decided the sell Kamano—who has attracted interest from Italian Serie A outfit Torino and has a contract with his current club till the summer of 2021—in the January transfer window.

