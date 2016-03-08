Report: Brescia establish contact with Corini’s possible replacement
29 October at 08:35Italian Serie A club Brescia have established contact with manager Eugenio Corini’s potential replacement, as per Sky Sports cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Biancazzurri are having a hard time in the league competition this season after gaining promotion where they are placed in the relegation zone with seven points from first 8 matches.
As per the latest report, club’s hierarchy have decided to sack the 49-year-old and have also identified former Genoa manager Cesare Prandelli as the perfect man to replace him.
The report further stated that Brescia’s owner Massimo Cellino have already established contact with the 62-year-old for this purpose.
