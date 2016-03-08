Report: Buffon 'close' to Juve return

Italian legend Gigi Buffon left Juve last year to join PSG as he had a pretty good year with the French champions. In all Buffon appeared in 25 games for PSG as he helped them win the Ligue 1 and the 'Trophée des Champions'. It has since been announced that Buffon would be leaving PSG as it now seems like he is set to re-join Juventus. 

BUFFON AND JUVE INCH CLOSER TO ONE ANOTHER - According to Sky Sport, contacts between Buffon and Juve are ongoing as he 'inches closer' to the bianconeri. Juve will first wait to sell off Mattia Perin as Roma and Sevilla are two clubs who like him a lot. Once Perin leaves, everything will be ready for Gigi Buffon's return to Turin. Buffon already gave his okay on the move as he is ready to be Szczesny's back-up. 

Buffon-Juve, the story might finally continue after all. More to come on the matter...

