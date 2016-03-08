PSG are looking to reload ahead of another go at winning the UEFA Champions League and have their eyes on Italy for help. As reported by Tuttosport, the Parisian club has set its sights on AC Milan defender and captain Leonardo Bonucci.PSG can hardly present a meaningful offer before the 30of June, but budget problems aside they are ready to go after the Italian veteran ahead of the 2018-19 season.Buffon sponsor - Bonucci has been a favorite of PSG for a long time, but in recent weeks he has gained one more promoter who would like to bring his talents to Paris : Gigi Buffon, the next club member to join new coach Marcel Tuchel. Tuchel suggested to President Al Khelaifi to try to bring in Buffon’s former teammate. Also, according to Tuttosport, in the negotiations for Bonucci PSG may include a player to make the deal more feasible.