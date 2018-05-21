Report: Buffon to PSG is a done deal
21 May at 15:30Paris St Germain are looking for a new goalkeeper and it looks like the French club have already found their next star man. It is none other than Juventus and Italy legend Gianluigi Buffon.
The 40-year-old has already decided to leave Juventus and Italy following the completion of the Serie A. He has received several offers already including the one from West Ham United from England.
Calciomercato.com earlier reported that PSG have offered Buffon a two year deal that includes a clause that will give the goalkeeper an option to end his time in France after one year. Salary is also €8 million a year, two times more than what he earns at Juventus.
According to report from Sky Sports Buffon has already agreed to join a transfer to PSG. He will arrived in Paris on Wednesday to complete the deal, while the announcement can be done later in this week.
