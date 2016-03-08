Report: Bulgaria manager resigns after racial chants in England tie
18 October at 18:10Bulgaria manager Krasimir Balakov has reportedly resigned from his post after racial abuse incident during the Euro 2020 Qualifiers against England, as per Sky Sports.
The match between the home side and the Three Lions stopped twice due to racial chants on October 14. England went on to win the tie comfortably with a 6-0 margin.
Following that incident, Bulgaria President Rumen Radev has asked Bulgarian Football Union President Borislav Mikhailov to resign as well.
