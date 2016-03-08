Report: Caldara's sale to Milan would likely block Rugani's sale to Chelsea

Chelsea now have a new boss as ex-Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri is now in charge as he came in to replace Antonio Conte. Maurizio Sarri has already signed one of his "ex" players as Chelsea acquired Jorginho from Napoli. The Italian boss has his eyes on many other Serie A players as Chelsea have strongly been linked to Juve's Daniele Rugani.



NOT SO FAST ON THE RUGANI FRONT- Juve are currently working very hard alongside Milan to close a Bonucci-Caldara-Higuain swap deal. How does this influence Chelsea? Well if the deal does occur (like it seems), Sportmediaset have reported that Juve would then surely keep Daniele Rugani in Turin. Caldara is a young promising Italian defender so they wouldn't likely be willing to let another one go in Daniele Rugani. Let's not forget that Rugani and Sarri worked together during their Empoli days as time will tell if they can eventually work together again in the near future...