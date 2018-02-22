As reported by Napoli based Il Mattino, the Spaniard has a release clause included in his contract. Furthermore, this is valid for Italian clubs, and not just foreign ones. Reports suggest that the release clause is valued at around €20m, which isn't a bad deal on paper, albeit for a 31-year-old.

The Rossoneri could decide to pounce on this opportunity, should Suso leave them this summer. Suso has a release clause of €40m which would cover the expense of Callejon.

Gattuso, on the other hand, seems to have set his sights on Politano and Berardi, both playing for Sassuolo. In fact, there was even a meeting with the former's agent, as well as Sassuolio's CEO, where Milan asked for information.