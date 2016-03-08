Report: Cambiasso to replace Spalletti on Inter bench?

04 February at 09:30
Inter lost against Bologna yesterday at the San Siro and continue with their poor form in 2019. For now, Spalletti is confirmed but on Saturday night against Parma, the coach will play for his position. The former Roma man is under contract until June 2021 and earns 4.5 million euros net per year and an exemption would cost the Nerazzurri about 20 million gross.

Antonio Conte made it clear that he does not want to take over a club throughout the season. As stated by Gazzetta dello Sport, one solution could be to replace Spalletti with Esteban Cambiasso, former Inter player.

